Kidnapped 10-year-old girl found in Little Elm

A 10-year-old girl who was kidnapped over the weekend was found in Little Elm just hours after an Amber Alert was released.
Police said the girl, Halley Boerner from Pilot Point, was safely taken from a car she was riding in with her biological father at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Monday morning near a U-Haul station in Little Elm. William Boerner is being charged with one count of kidnapping and is being held on $500,000 bail.
An Amber Alert was released at midnight on Sunday notifying residents of Halley Boerner’s disappearance. The girl’s mother called authorities saying that her daughter had been missing and believed she could have been in Nacogdoches or a surrounding city. According to the mother, who has full custody of Halley Boerner, William Boerner illegally took their daughter on Friday afternoon and was “refusing” to return her.
It was originally unknown to the public the relationship between William and Halley Boerner but that has now been released. William Boerner is the girl’s father but does not have the authority to see Halley in an unsupervised setting. The 33-year-old man is allowed one-hour supervised visits per court orders. Police said the man took his daughter on Friday afternoon near the daycare center in that Halley Boerner is a member of, according to the Pilot Point police.
When the Amber Alert was released, Pilot Point police thought there was a high level of danger for Halley Boerner. William Boerner has a long criminal history that includes family-violence assault, unauthorized motor vehicle usage and theft, according to Pilot Point police records. The Amber Alert warned the public should not approach the vehicle if they saw the Boerners but instead alert the local police.
The 1998 white GMC pickup truck with plumbing logos was spotted on Sunday afternoon in Pilot Point by authorities according to the Texas Department of Safety. However, it was not until Monday morning that the apprehension was made due to the Amber Alert not being released until midnight.
Little Elm police reported to the Pilot Point police Department that they had spotted the vehicle in the early morning hours of Monday at the 12000 block of U.S. 380. Pilot Point police ultimately made the arrest through a routine traffic stop and found the girl was unharmed.
“The suspect and victim were both located by Law Enforcement, and the suspect was arrested and the victim was returned safely home,” Pilot Point police said. “A huge thank you to our Denton County agencies and dispatch, who showed unprecedented teamwork and brought a quick and positive resolution to this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.