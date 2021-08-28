The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved its budget and tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The total tax rate will be $1.4303 per $100 valuation, a drop from the current rate of $1.4936. However, tax bills may be higher if the value of a resident’s home increased. According to the district the average market home value in 2021 is $346,439, up from $322,255 in 2020.
Of the $1.4303, $0.9603 is the maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate, which goes to fund day-to-day operations of the district. The M&O rate drops from $1.0236 to $0.9603.
The interest and sinking rate (I&S), or debt service rate, which is used to repay debt by voters during bond elections, will be $0.47, the same as the 2020-21 I&S rate.
The board also approved its $83.9 million general fund budget, which Shay Adams, assistant superintendent for business and finance, said is a balanced budget.
Adams said the biggest portion of the district’s budget – 78 percent ($65.5 million) – is dedicated to payroll.
Included in the budget is a 3-percent stipend, which was rolled into the base salary, 51 additional positions, a salary increase of 2 percent from the midpoint and allocation for the first year of a market equity increase that will be applied this year.
“We did some studies and found out that we were lagging in some of the areas of our salary, so we applied those,” Adams said.
The board also approved its debt service budget of $28.3 million and its student nutrition budget of $5.2 million.
