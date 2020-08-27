Little Elm ISD expects to propose a decrease in the tax rate for the 2020-21 school year.
During a Board of Trustees budget workshop Aug. 17, Chief Financial Officer Grant Anderson said the proposed tax rate would be $1.0236 per $100 valuation on the maintenance and operations (M&O) side and $0.47 on the debt service side for a total proposed tax rate of $1.4936. This would be a drop from the current year’s rate of $1.5383.
Because certified tax rolls from the Denton County Appraisal District aren’t complete, LEISD will wait until September before approving the rate.
During Monday’s meeting the board approved its general fund, debt service and food service budgets. All three total $110.9 million, with a projected deficit of $753,694.
In the general fund, Anderson said revenue and appropriations, which includes expenses and transfers out, are both projected to be $81 million, which is $4.5 million more than the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Anderson said the $4.5 million increase in revenue, which is a 5.8-percent increase from the 2019-20 budget, can be attributed to $1.8 million in new instructional facilities allotment and $2.5 million in additional tax revenue.
Property values increased by 6.8 percent, going from $4.4 million to $4.7 million. Also, enrollment increased by 2.3 percent (8,028 students to an estimated 8,218 students.)
The average home value grew from $285,642 last year to $295,134 in 2020, he said.
He said appropriations increased due to $4.7 million more in personnel costs and contingency for program intent required to spend.
LEISD increased its spending on instruction by 13.4 percent, school leadership 1.7 percent and student services by 18 percent. Expenditures also include a compensation package that totals $1.1 million for step increases and $1.4 for retention stipends.
Anderson said LEISD is adding between 200 and 300 new students a year. The district has added more than 800 students in the last five years.
