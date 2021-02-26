The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved two waivers from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), allowing hybrid learning for segments of students during scheduled STAAR testing days.
Cyndy Mika, assistant superintendent for curriculum and learning, said the waiver is for students who are not taking state assessments. Students in kindergarten, first and second are scheduled to take the assessment on May 11 and 12.
Mika said in the past students in grades 5 and 8 take exams in March and then in May. She said this is the first year where students will take both math and reading exams on two days.
“In a typical year when we’re not faced with the pandemic that might be doable, but we believe that will cause extreme hardships at our campuses,” she said.
She also said the district is stressed for substitute teachers, and while doing better than most, it is short substitute teachers “most days.” However, Mika said the district cannot use substitutes as testing administrators and must use kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade teachers.
Mika said space at facilities is also an issue, especially when tasked with separating remote learners and in-school learners during exam days.
“For us to bring in all of our remote learners and keep them separated from our in-school students for the STAAR test would be an almost impossible feat,” she said.
Students from kindergarten to second grade who do not need to take the exam on May 11-12 will transition to remote learning during that time.
Little ISD also approved a waiver for 40% of high school students to transition to a hybrid learning model. Mika said the district is “looking for flexibility” for students not taking EOC exams to have remote learning on April 6 and 8, and May 4-6.
Mika said the district has not begun the planning process for those days, but this waiver would allow campuses to have smaller class sizes. Such as the elementary students, the high school would need to separate remote learners and in-school learners and also make sure there is enough coverage for teachers who may need to be quarantined.
Mika added legislatively there is no option to opt out of STARR testing, and districts are required to take them.
She added the TEA waivers are not automatic. All waivers will go through a review and approval process.
