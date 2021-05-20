LEISD Education Foundation
Courtesy of LEISD

In the last four years the LEISD Education Foundation has funded over $125,000 in teaching grants and $20,500 in student scholarships.

They are the recipient of the Community Partnership Award by Superintendent Daniel Gallagher.

