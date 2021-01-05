The LEISD Education Foundation is now accepting donations for the Jerry R. Walker Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The Jerry R. Walker Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a Little Elm High School graduate who plans to pursue a career in public service.
Det. Walker was a United States Army veteran and later served the community of Little Elm as a police officer for 19 years. He was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 17, 2017. Early in his career, he served as school resource officer at Little Elm High School, and he continued to connect to the youth of the community throughout his career.
Jerry R. Walker Middle School, named in his honor, opened in August 2020.
“We are excited to be able to honor Detective Walker’s memory with this scholarship,” said Cathy Capps-Warren, president of the Education Foundation. “This will be one more way for us to acknowledge the impact he had on so many students’ lives.”
Tax-deductible donations for the Jerry R. Walker Scholarship can be made payable to LEISDEF and mailed to LEISD Education Foundation at PO Box 136, Little Elm, TX, 75068, or an online donation can be made at littleelmisd.net/foundation.
The LEISD Education Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, partners with the community to provide resources that enrich teaching, inspire learning, and maximize innovative opportunities for the students of Little Elm ISD through teaching grants and student scholarships.
In the past three years, the education foundation has funded over $105,000 in teaching grants and $7,500 in student scholarships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.