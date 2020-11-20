The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved a development agreement between the district, the town of Lakewood Village and Sam Hill Venture that will help bring in a neighborhood elementary school.
The school would be part of a 77.5-acre development generally located south of Eldorado Parkway and west of Highridge Drive.
According to the district the agreement is necessary to move forward with annexation of 16.3 acres of district property, development of single-family housing on the Sam Hill Venture property and the development of 15 acres designated for a LEISD school site.
The swap allows the district to have a land shape that is more usable for a school. The school site is projected to be located along the western side of Highridge. New residential would be to the north, west and south of the school. Existing residential is located to the east of the proposed school site.
District officials said the school could serve students living in Lakewood Village, Little Elm and Oak Point. Since the school itself would have to be part of a future bond package specifics about the campus, such as its name and opening date, have not been determined.
In 2019 the district and Sam Hill Venture entered into an agreement to exchange the district’s 16.3 acres for the 15 acres needed for the annexation of the 16.3 acres.
Sam Hill Venture plans to develop a 62.9-acre single-family master planned community, which have a series of design standards applicable to Lakewood Village.
“We’re going to work with Lakewood Village and meet those design standards for that school,” said Rod Reeves, executive director of operational services.
Town leases district property
The board approved an agreement with the town of Little Elm to lease 36.6 acres of district property for recreational use.
The property is located along Lobo Lane and includes land around Lakeside Middle School, Powell Center and Zellars Center for Learning and Leadership.
“This is another example of how our administration and the board is working with our municipalities,” Reeves said.
The agreement is for 25 years, and both parties have the ability to opt out.
“We think this would be a great partnership to improve the ball fields along Lobo Lane, Reeves said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.