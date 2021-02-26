Lightning is believed to be the cause of three house fires that occurred Thursday night in Little Elm and the surrounding areas and displaced three families.
Fire Chief Paul Rust said firefighters faced a challenge with the series of calls coming in close to each other. Crews responded to fires between 9 p.m. and midnight.
“The incidents occurred back-to-back with fire crews spread thin between all three locations,” Rust said.
The first fire occurred on Edgewood Place in Hilltown, an unincorporated area between Little Elm and Oak Point. The second fire was on Tradewinds Drive in Little Elm, and the third was on Windsor Drive in Oak Point.
Rust said all three homes impacted were two stories, and the fires began in the attic.
“Each home lost portions of the roof and sustained heat and water damage,” Rust said. “The rain continued to fall throughout firefighting operations, which caused the smoke to linger in the areas around the homes. All homes were occupied with families, and all family members evacuated the homes without incident or injury.”
Rust said the damage to the homes was substantial.
Rust said in addition to the fires the Little Elm Fire Department responded to, there were other nearby house fires.
“It took great cooperation between area fire departments to bring the fires under control,” he said. “Other fires due to the lightning storm occurred in Frisco and McKinney, further taxing firefighting resources in and around the area. LEFD is grateful to our mutual aid departments. They included Aubrey Fire Department, Oak Point Fire Department, The Colony Fire Department, Highland Village Fire Department, Frisco Fire Department, Lake Cities Fire Department, and Denton Fire Department.”
Rust said LEFD's new aerial platform, Truck 622, made the scene of all three fires and was instrumental in containing the fires.
He said firefighters used the platform, or "bucket" attached on the tip of its 100-foot ladder, to apply elevated streams to penetrate the roof and extinguish hard-to-reach areas. He said Truck 622 and its crew made a difference in bringing the fires under control and ensuring that no other homes were threatened.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.