The Little Elm Town Council on Tuesday adopted its budget and tax rate for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The tax rate will remain the same at $0.6499 per $100 valuation. However, increased property values could still cause tax bills to be higher. Little Elm’s certified taxable value is about $4.1 billion, a 12 percent increase ($427 million) from the 2018 tax year.
Of that increase $254 million is attributable to the new tax values added to the tax roll, including improvements and personal property.
The 2019-20 general fund budget projects $36.8 million in revenue and $38.3 million in expenditures for a fund balance of $12.5 million.
Among the ongoing projects proposed for the upcoming year is the aquatic center, which is expected to cost $23 million. Funding is coming from the 2018 and 2019 certificates of obligation.
The center is expected to be complete by early 2021.
Key road projects include reconstruction of French Settlement Road from Eldorado Parkway to Hill Lane. The $3 million project, which will be shared between the town, Little Elm ISD, Denton County and the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) will improve the road with curb and gutter to handle increased traffic that is expected with the opening of a new middle school in 2020.
King Road will be reconstructed from Witt Road to the Washington tract. The $1.5 million project is expected to be complete in early 2021.
Button Street will be upgraded from asphalt to concrete. The project is the last remaining street between Eldorado and Main Street that has not been reconstructed. The $1.5 million project is expected to take place within the next year.
The town is also moving forward with a project to install 5,600 feet of water reuse lines at McCord Park. The lines would run from the new reuse water tank located at the wastewater treatment plant to the intersection of Witt and King.
