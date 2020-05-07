After months of exploring options for a short-term rental ordinance the town of Little Elm now has one in the books.
Tuesday the Town Council approved an ordinance that provides a definition for short-term rental as well as guidelines homeowners must adhere to if they want to rent out their properties on a short-term basis.
Under the ordinance, short-term rental is defined as renting out part of the home or the entire home for less than a month.
Caitlan Biggs, assistant to the town manager, said the purpose of the ordinance is to allow the rental of private residences to visitors on a short-term basis while ensuring it doesn’t impact nearby neighbors.
Part of the ordinance stipulates there is a $50 registration fee to rent out the home, that the rental is subject to inspection and that the renter pays a hotel occupancy tax to the town.
It states that the home would not be allowed to host parties or special events.
Limitations include a maximum of 10 occupants, including adults and children, and a maximum of five additional vehicles, not including those belonging to the homeowner.
“The vehicle component really drove some of the occupant load,” said Fred Gibbs, director of development services. “We always hear about how many vehicles are being parked in the street or in the driveway.”
A violation of the ordinance results in a fine not to exceed $500.
Mayor David Hillock asked about a requirement to limit the number of vehicles that can be parked on the street at a short-term rental property.
“This is overwhelmingly the No. 1 complaint I hear,” Hillock said. “It’s not how loud people are inside the house or anything like that. It’s that there is no place for them to park on the street because all of the parking spaces in the area are taken up by people staying inside the house.”
Town Manager Matt Mueller and Police Chief Rodney Harrison cautioned against making the ordinance so complex that it’s hard to enforce and doesn’t provide flexibility.
Mueller said a lot of what’s allowed at particular properties will be addressed in the permit.
“If we have a repeat offender then they’re going to lose their license,” Mueller said.
Mueller said two residents who represented both sides of the short-term rental debate told him this is a fair ordinance.
“I think what we have is a good compromise and a good first run,” Mueller said. “It can always be amended once we see where we can do better. But at least it gives us something.”
