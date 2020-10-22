Little Elm is updating its park fee structure, which includes extending the period that it will cost to park at Little Elm Park.
Tuesday the Little Elm Town Council approved a resolution that establishes a parking fee for weekends beginning May 1 and running through Labor Day.
The cost will be $10 for vehicular access from noon to 10 p.m. Fridays, in addition to the existing fee of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
That means it would cost to enter the park for the Summer Rhythms series. But town officials said residents can purchase a season pass for $25 and have access to the park all summer.
“We hope to partner with the Chamber (of Commerce) in the future to bring in bigger bands that we get to spend more money on,” said Chad Hyde, director of community services.
The parking fees may vary depending on special events.
Other park updates
Hyde said the town is also working on a campaign to promote its life jacket program in which the town purchases life jackets and makes them available for residents on the beach.
“We really haven’t done a boots on the ground campaign,” Hyde said. “We thought it was a good idea to push that and make people aware.”
He said the plan is to add kiosks at the park to make life jackets more accessible.
“It’s just an awareness campaign to let people know we have life jackets available,” Hyde said. “It’s available, if you want to use them, use them and return them.”
The town also plans to install a public address system on the main part of the beach, as well as security cameras.
The Cove at The Lakefront fees
The council also adopted its fees for The Cove at The Lakefront, the 42,000-square-foot aquatics center that is expected to open in early 2021.
Among the fees is a daily admission cost of $11 for youth and seniors, and $17 for adults.
Other fees are below:
The Cove
Residents Monthly Annual
Family $45 $500
Adult $20 $225
Youth/senior $15 $165
Non-residents Monthly Annual
Family $65 $690
Adult $25 $275
Youth/senior $20 $220
Recreation Center
Residents Monthly Annual
Family $50 $430
Adult $25 $180
Youth/senior $20 $145
Non-residents Monthly Annual
Family $70 $650
Adult $30 $255
Youth/senior $25 $230
Combo membership
Residents Monthly Annual
Family $75 $825
Adult $35 $385
Youth/senior $25 $275
Non-residents Monthly Annual
Family $110 $1,200
Adult $60 $665
Youth/senior $40 $440
