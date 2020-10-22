The Cove at The Lakefront

The fees for The Cove at The Lakefront were approved Tuesday.

 Facebook photo/the town of Little Elm

Little Elm is updating its park fee structure, which includes extending the period that it will cost to park at Little Elm Park.

Tuesday the Little Elm Town Council approved a resolution that establishes a parking fee for weekends beginning May 1 and running through Labor Day.

The cost will be $10 for vehicular access from noon to 10 p.m. Fridays, in addition to the existing fee of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

That means it would cost to enter the park for the Summer Rhythms series. But town officials said residents can purchase a season pass for $25 and have access to the park all summer.

“We hope to partner with the Chamber (of Commerce) in the future to bring in bigger bands that we get to spend more money on,” said Chad Hyde, director of community services.

The parking fees may vary depending on special events.

Other park updates

Hyde said the town is also working on a campaign to promote its life jacket program in which the town purchases life jackets and makes them available for residents on the beach.

“We really haven’t done a boots on the ground campaign,” Hyde said. “We thought it was a good idea to push that and make people aware.”

He said the plan is to add kiosks at the park to make life jackets more accessible.

“It’s just an awareness campaign to let people know we have life jackets available,” Hyde said. “It’s available, if you want to use them, use them and return them.”

The town also plans to install a public address system on the main part of the beach, as well as security cameras.

The Cove at The Lakefront fees

The council also adopted its fees for The Cove at The Lakefront, the 42,000-square-foot aquatics center that is expected to open in early 2021.

Among the fees is a daily admission cost of $11 for youth and seniors, and $17 for adults.

Other fees are below:

The Cove

Residents          Monthly  Annual

Family      $45  $500

Adult        $20  $225

Youth/senior   $15  $165

Non-residents Monthly  Annual

Family      $65  $690

Adult        $25  $275

Youth/senior   $20  $220

Recreation Center

Residents          Monthly  Annual

Family      $50  $430

Adult        $25  $180

Youth/senior   $20  $145

Non-residents Monthly  Annual

Family      $70  $650

Adult        $30  $255

Youth/senior   $25  $230

Combo membership

Residents          Monthly  Annual

Family      $75  $825

Adult        $35  $385

Youth/senior   $25  $275

Non-residents Monthly  Annual

Family      $110          $1,200

Adult        $60  $665

Youth/senior   $40  $440

