More than 200 pounds of unused medication in Little Elm is now in a safe place.
Sgt. John Samples of the Little Elm Police Department said Saturday’s local Drug Take-Back Day event resulted in the collection of seven boxes of medication, totaling 203 pounds.
“Typically we average anywhere between 230 pounds and 250 pounds, so this was about par for us,” Samples said.
The collection event took place at the Little Elm Public Safety Building.
“We want to get the word out and increase the numbers even more,” Samples said.
Samples said he hopes to move forward with plans in the future to bring more people to the event, such as a pick-up service.
“We want to go to individuals who can’t drive or have no means to get here,” Samples said.
Samples said across North Texas residents disposed of 35,244 pounds of unused medication, which he said is about 7,000 pounds more than last year.
The Texas Tech Police Department led the state with 2,036 pounds.
“This gives people a safe and legal way for citizens to dispose of their unused or expired medication,” Samples said previously. “It keeps them out of people's medicine cabinets and out of the wrong hands. It also keeps them out of the landfill and our water system since they sometimes get flushed down the toilet.”
