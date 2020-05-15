Little Elm High School parents will honor and celebrate the Little Elm High School Class of 2020 on Saturday.
A curbside car parade 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., anyone is welcome to hop in and hop out of the car parade.
Parents, teachers and members of the community will be driving down streets where seniors live and celebrating them.
Those wishing to participate can decorate their car with balloons, signs, etc.
Also, a “legacy cruise” will take place in the parking lot of Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Traditionally, students would visit their elementary schools to say farewell to teachers. This year, seniors will be driving through the parking lot while teachers, parents and community members cheer them on and celebrate their achievement.
Social distancing is encouraged at the event.
The fire department will be on hand to salute seniors at the end of the parade.
Go to https://bit.ly/Classof2020May16events for more information.
