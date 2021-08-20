The town of Little Elm is considering an ordinance amendment that would allow more food trucks in the town.
Currently food trucks are only allowed in the town through special events permits, which includes HOA events.
But with the amendment food trucks would be allowed at various locations in the town following an application process.
“Really what we’re trying to do is create more opportunities for food truck operations in the town,” said Fred Gibbs, director of development services. “As well as capture that additional revenue that comes along with the food trucks.”
Gibbs said the amendment would allow food truck regulations, which include a permitting and inspection process. He said a site plan is also required that will detail how close the trucks will be located to the property line.
Those looking to operate a food truck will register with the town on an annual basis.
He said the operation time is proposed to be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with some flexibility.
Gibbs said there are between six and seven approved sites for food trucks so far. If an operator wants to locate their truck somewhere outside of that list they would have to submit a site plan through the town to have another site included.
Gibbs said in order to operate a food truck the owner must have a brick and mortar kitchen within the town so the town can capture sales tax revenue.
“That’s been one of the qualms of having these food trucks, is capturing that revenue,” Gibbs said. “You have a lot of them that buy these from commissaries from Dallas, Lewisville or other places. This cuts that out. You spend money in Little Elm, you keep Little Elm money.”
Jennette Espinosa, executive director of the Little Elm Economic Development Corporation, said the town is working with HOAs to streamline the booking process for food trucks through the same entity the town plans to use. She said by doing that the town will receive sales tax when food trucks are used at neighborhood events as well.
The amendment would not replace the ability for HOAs to have food trucks at their events, Gibbs said.
Gibbs said the allowing food trucks also helps local businesses be innovative and reinvent themselves as they strive to get back to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s also going to offer a wide variety of tastings to see what types of restaurants residents might like,” said Councilman Michael McClellan.
The council is expected to vote on the amendment at the next meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.