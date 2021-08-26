The town of Little Elm and the Little Elm Economic Development Corporation (EDC) are teaming up again to encourage residents to shop local to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
At last week’s meeting the Town Council approved a resolution for an incentive agreement and request for grant money as part of a partnership with the EDC. This will be the third round of a voucher program between the two entities.
Under the program residents of Little Elm and nearby communities will be mailed $25 vouchers that can be used at local restaurants. The participating businesses will discount the vouchers, and those businesses will be reimbursed by the EDC. The town, which receives funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will then reimburse the EDC.
“It was extremely successful during our last two rounds and has helped support businesses in a variety of ways,” said Natasha Roach, assistant director of the Little Elm Economic Development Corporation. “It helped some with labor costs, rent and the buying of supplies. This voucher program has proved to be extremely popular among both businesses and customers and has created a significant source of support for these businesses."
The program ends Dec. 31, 2014. The EDC is allotted $100,000 a year for the next three years.
County to help with road funding
Denton County will be paying a significant portion of the cost to improve King Road in Little Elm.
The council approved an interlocal agreement with the county, allowing the county to pay for $4.5 million of the $6 million cost of the road project.
The project has been on the town’s capital improvement projects list for many years, according to a town memo.
The scope of the project runs from Witt Road to Rose Lane and will include the widening of King from a two-lane asphalt barrow ditch section to a four-lane concrete curb and gutter section from Witt to Anthem Drive and a three-lane concrete curb and gutter section from Anthem to Rose, the town stated in a memo. It will also include underground stormwater and sidewalks.
The remaining $1.5 million will be split between Little Elm and the city of Frisco.
An interlocal agreement between Little Elm and Frisco will be voted on by the council in September. If approved work is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.
US 380 turn/deceleration lanes
The council approved interlocal agreements with Denton County and the town and Highway 380 Municipal Management District No. 1 (MMD) for funding for the design, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and construction of Union Place Drive, Promenade Lane and Pergola Parkway deceleration lanes and right-turn lanes onto and off of US 380 at Promenade and Pergola and the two northern lanes of Union Park Boulevard and Winn Ridge Boulevard to FM 1385, a town memo stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.