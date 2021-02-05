The Little Elm Town Council approved a developers agreement Tuesday for a project that’s expected to provide a residential and commercial spark in the north side of the town.
The agreement moves forward Spiritas Ranch, a 545-acre development that will be located at the southeast intersection of FM 720 and US 380. A portion of the property is located in the town of Little Elm while part of it is in the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. Part of the developers agreement stipulates the town will voluntarily annex the ETJ land within 30 days of the agreement’s effective date.
Spiritas Ranch is expected to feature 2,135 single-family homes. Approximately 13 acres will be reserved for a future Denton ISD school, and three acres for a 14,000-square-foot fire station/EMS center, which will be similar to Fire Station 3 in Little Elm.
The project also includes the extension of FM 2931, which will be a four-lane divided roadway from US 380 to FM 720. That section of the road is proposed to be named Ryan Spiritas Parkway.
Also included in the project will be a four-lane divided road east-west road to provide access to the H-E-B site. While not part of the project, the H-E-B grocery store is expected to be built just east of FM 720 and south of US 380.
“For us, (FM) 2931 is a gigantic thing,” Hillock said. “Having that access road in the H-E-B area hopefully will quicker action on that retail development.”
Fred Gibbs, the town’s director of development services, said Spiritas Ranch is set to be constructed in four phases.
Phase 1 will include approximately 1,044 residential lots, two lanes of the FM 2931 extension, a trail that will run parallel to the HEB road and one of two amenity centers.
Phase 2 includes the school, fire station, more parks and trails and a second amenity center.
Gibbs said each amenity center will feature a cabana, pools, playground, open space, trails, a pond and sidewalks. The amenity center in the first phase may include a small neighborhood shop.
Approximately 469 residential lots are also planned in the second phase. Gibbs said the fire station would be constructed at the issuance of the 1,250th residential permit.
Phase 3 calls for 430 more residential lots and more parks, trails and open space. Phase 4 includes the final residential lots and the HEB road.
Gibbs said in all there will be nine irrigated parks over 11 acres, 36 acres of open space, 17,200 linear feet of trails.
The project is expected to provide the vision the town had years ago when it annexed the Lincoln Park mobile home community approximately six years ago.
“I’m happy to see this go because we did go through that exercise in 2015 with Lincoln Park, and this was kind of a commitment we made back then,” Hillock said. “And we didn’t know how we were going to get there with the Spiritas family property and all that. So this has been a massive undertaking but also a huge achievement.”
