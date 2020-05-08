The COVID-19 pandemic has even caused the Town Council to replace goodbye hugs with online hand waves.
Tuesday the Little Elm Town Council said goodbye, virtually, to Councilwoman Stephanie Shoemaker.
Shoemaker’s term on Place 6 ended this month, and she chose not to seek re-election. Michael McClellan was elected to Place 6 as he did not draw an opponent.
Curtis Cornelious, who serves on Place 1, was re-elected as he didn’t draw an opponent either.
With no election, the council was able to swear in McClellan and Cornelious this past week, whereas elections for contested races for other cities and school boards have been moved to November.
Since social distancing guidelines have shifted the council’s meetings to the Zoom app for the last month, the ceremony took place online.
Shoemaker is completing her fourth term and 12th year on the council. She was elected to Place 2 in 2007 and served two terms. Then she was elected to Place 6 in 2014.
“I have enjoyed it immensely and wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Shoemaker said.
For her service to the town will give her a street sign that reads “Shoemaker Ave.”
“I can’t say that I won’t ever come back, but it’s been such a fun adventure and exciting to see this town grow,” Shoemaker said. “It’s been a great thing to watch and be a part of. So I can’t wait to see what all happens in the future. And who knows, I might try and run again. I don’t know.”
McClellan previously served on the council from 2014-2017.
Cornelious, who has been the town’s mayor pro tem for four years, has served on the council since 2009.
