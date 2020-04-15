Curtis Cornelious had a feeling 20 years ago that if he made a choice that could save someone's life it would come back around.
He just didn't know his own son would someday be the recipient of a similar choice.
Collyn, a junior at Little Elm High School, received a cadaver bone in January to help repair a bone deformity in his knee. Oddly enough, the family didn't know about the deformity until he injured his leg in a Little Elm basketball game earlier this season.
“He was going up for a layup, and he fell and heard a pop,” said Charlet Cornelious, Collyn's mother. “He made the free-throw, but the coach took him out because he couldn't play through it.”
An MRI revealed a deformity in which a bone in his knee was curved inward instead of straight.
“When it hurt, it hurt really bad,” Collyn said.
Collyn was told he needed a knee arthroscopy and was in need of a cadaver bone and tissue. He was on a waiting list for three months before one became available. On March 31 Collyn received the surgery. He's now walking around pain free and is getting ready for next season.
Meanwhile, Curtis, who serves as the mayor pro tem on the Little Elm Town Council, and Charlet spread the message about the importance of registering to be a donor, especially for African Americans, through an organization called Be the Match. But it's not just because of the donation that helped ease Collyn's pain. It goes way beyond that.
A second chance
Curtis' decision to become a donor began nearly 20 years ago when his cousin was diagnosed with leukemia. Kenny Lucas was in need of bone marrow, so Curtis and other relatives got tested to see if they were a match. None of them were. Lucas died in March of 2014.
Curtis' name remained on the donor registry, however, and 10 years later he was contacted about being a match for a Houston-area woman named Tina Ford, who needed bone marrow after being diagnosed with leukemia and lymphoma.
“The doctors had only given me a few months to live,” Ford said. “In August of 2009 I was in late Stage 3/early Stage 4, so I was given only a few months if I didn't get a donor.”
At the time doctors said it could be two years before Ford received a match. Ford, who's African American, said it's typically difficult to find African American donors, and because of a blend of genes it's hard to match otherwise.
But Curtis ended up being a near perfect match – a 9.9 out of 10.
“I never even knew her, and it is rare to have that high of a match if you're not a blood relative,” Curtis said.
The need, and the odds, were too great to pass up. After consulting with his mother, who is a nurse, Curtis decided to go forward with the transplant on April 15, 2010.
“My family and I are so thankful,” Ford said. “After being on the registry for 10 years he could have easily said no.”
A decade later Ford is still living a good life. She said she occasionally has problems with her feet, which is a result of the harsh chemotherapy she had to go through.
“But my energy level is up most days as long as I work out,” Ford said.
Curtis is happy his decision helped save a life.
“I couldn't help my cousin, but this allowed me the chance to help someone else,” Curtis said.
Extended family
Curtis said the hospital won't allow the donor and the recipient to have contact with each other for a year after the operation. But in 2011 the families were connected, and that summer Curtis and his family drove to South Texas to see Ford for the first time.
“I had no idea who I had given the bone marrow to,” Curtis said. “She walked up to me and gave me a big hug. Then she whispered, 'Thank you for saving my life.' The hair on my neck still stands up when I think about that.”
They even shared a few stories. Ford told Curtis about an odd side effect of the transplant.
“The doctors warned me that my taste buds may change,” Ford said. “Before this, I had never really eaten fried food. He loves fried chicken wings, and now I do to. When you have this transplant, you're taking that person's DNA.”
The Cornelious family and the Ford family celebrate the holidays together each year. Curtis said the families were supposed to get together in February, but with the COVID-19 pandemic the trip will now likely take place in July.
Make a difference
After seeing firsthand how bone marrow donations can make a difference, Curtis wants others to consider doing it, too.
For the last 10 years he and Charlet have belonged to Be the Match, an organization that encourages people to get tested to see if they are a match for someone in need.
“It's a great organization,” Curtis said. “We met someone in The Colony who got us involved with it. Since I did the donation and I decided I wanted to be a part of it.”
Curtis said any time there is a local event he and Charlet will set up a vendor booth and provide information about bone marrow donations.
He said that provides an opportunity to clear up some misconceptions people have about becoming a donor.
“One thing we hear from people is that it hurts and that you would never go back to normal,” Curtis said. “But bone marrow rejuvenates itself in about eight days.”
Curtis said the outreach is especially important for African Americans as fewer than 1 percent of donors are African American.
“The demand for African American donors is high, and the awareness is low,” Charlet said. “You don't see the importance of donors until it hits home.”
Curtis and Charlet also created a nonprofit, SAVE 1, to raise donation awareness.
More than anything it gives them a chance to tell their story.
“A lot of it is lack of education,” Curtis said. “People don't understand how much you can help people if you're willing to donate. If something happens to me, how many people can I help?”
