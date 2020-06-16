lepd

Little Elm public safety officials on Tuesday recovered the body of a man who fell overboard at Lewisville Lake.

According to the Little Elm Police Department, which received the call at 11:45 a.m., the 70-year-old man, whose name has not been released, fell overboard while fishing near the area where U.S. 380 cross the lake east of FM 720.  

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments