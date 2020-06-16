Little Elm public safety officials on Tuesday recovered the body of a man who fell overboard at Lewisville Lake.
According to the Little Elm Police Department, which received the call at 11:45 a.m., the 70-year-old man, whose name has not been released, fell overboard while fishing near the area where U.S. 380 cross the lake east of FM 720.
