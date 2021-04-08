The town of Little Elm plans to take a simple approach in naming its next new park.
During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting the council agreed to go with The Lawn at The Lakefront as the name for the 2-acre park located in the Lakefront area, near the Tinman Social House entertainment venue.
The park is expected to have few amenities but a large lawn area for events such as concerts, plays and other special events. Town officials say food truck events and farmers markets are possibilities.
Council members pitched a few ideas for park names, but most of the discussion centered on the idea of incorporating the phrase “The Lawn,” an idea Mayor David Hillock said he saw someone post on social media.
Hillock said it makes sense given the passive use the park is expected to have.
“That’s really what it’s going to be,” Hillock said. “It’s going to have a biergarten at one end, but it’s going to be a lawn. It’s really simple, it’s easy to remember and I think it fits really well.”
Council members tweaked it to The Lawn at The Lakefront once Director of Community Services Chad Hyde reminded the council “The Lawn” is the name of an outdoor entertainment area at Grandscape in The Colony.
“If we call it The Lawn, that’s one thing,” Town Manager Matt Mueller said. “But if it’s like The Cove at The Lakefront, The Rec at The Lakefront, if it’s The Lawn at The Lakefront, I don’t know, I think it complements it a little.”
Councilman Curtis Cornelious suggested three names, two of which had connections to the “Tin Man” water tower located nearby – Tin Man Plaza and Tin Man Social Park. He also suggested King Plaza.
Hillock said he felt like a name with Tin Man in it would cause people to think it was named after TinMan Social House.
The park is under design, and construction is expected to start within the next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.