The Little Elm Town Council reviewed on Tuesday the economic impact of the 2020 Magic of Lights event.
According to Chad Hyde, director of community serivces, Little Elm spent $430,985 on the event and took in $360,932 total revenue. The majority of the expenditures, $313,000 were spent on the Magic of Lights (MOL) displays while the remaining $117,985 were spent on supplies, staff and marketing. The net expenditure on the event was $70,000 – higher than the $40,000 spent on Christmas at the Beach.
“Even though we’re calling this a loss of $70,000 in budget, the impact on the community if having something normal to do around Christmas time was pretty dramatic,” Mayor David Hillock said. “That loss of funds is something, but you’re talking about a buck and a half per person.”
The event ran for six weeks, from Nov. 20 to Jan. 2.
“It was the biggest event time-wise and financially that we’ve ever done,” Hyde said.
He said the expenditure on lights will be reoccurring but at a lower cost. The town is keeping the trailers and lights on site, so the only cost would be to primarily cover labor for installation.
Hyde commended the parks staff for their ability to set up the event soon after the City Council approved it.
Much of the spending for marketing was focused on digital ads, television, billboards and reaching out to influencers to spread the word on social media.
The event generated a total of $345,781 in ticket sales. Hyde showed a map displaying where the sales came from. The data displayed purchases from 37 different states including Washington, Boston, Florida and California.
“When we looked at this, we were like, ‘wow, people are coming from all over’,” Hyde said.
Hyde also noted that there was also a wide reach across the Metroplex where patrons came to Little Elm for the first time.
The event brought in an estimated 78,000 visitors with a $3.7 million direct impact and $5.2 million indirect impact with hotel, restaurant and retail sales, he said.
Hyde said the staff learned that the crowd levels down around 9 p.m., so the town plans to shorten those hours in the future. It also plans to limit how many days the event is open, and it hopes to open the week of Thanksgiving this year.
