The town of Little Elm is gradually starting to open its facilities, but several questions remain.
During a work session Tuesday, Town Manager Matt Mueller updated the Town Council on what facilities have reopened and the challenges that the town faces in reopening others.
The recreation center was a key topic. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that gyms can open May 18, but Mueller said it’s unclear how that will affect the rec center.
Even before the announcement the town was preparing to install plexiglass barriers between town staff and patrons, and it’s looking into screening requirements that members can undergo on their way in.
Mueller noted the state guidelines that allow gyms to reopen, such as 25 percent capacity, 6-foot social distancing, every piece of equipment has to be cleaned after each use, and users have to wear gloves – with fingers – while in the facility.
Councilman Neil Blais said he’s concerned about the responsibility that will fall on rec center staff members to make sure all of those are happening.
“It becomes very problematic,” Blais said.
Mueller said another consideration is the availability of cleaning supplies.
“It’s not something we can rush if we can’t meet the criteria and move forward with safely,” Mueller said.
Mueller said if the center doesn’t reopen right away the town won’t charge members for services they can’t use. He said if the center partially reopens there will be some discount options.
Regardless, Mueller said, town officials planned to keep the gymnasium and the kids zone area closed for the time being.
Other facilities
Mueller said the senior center will remain closed until further notice since it serves an at-risk population.
He said the library will stay closed to the public at least until June.
“All of the interactive exhibits in libraries have to be off-limits anyway. Everything except for the book exhibit is interactive,” Mueller said, adding that there are virtual options and drive-thru options.
The beach at Little Elm Park reopened last week, but the town controlled the crowd capacity by limiting parking spaces.
Mueller said the parking at times spilled into nearby neighborhoods, and there ended up being approximately 600 people on the beach.
“Our officers felt like people weren’t grouped up and that there was adequate spacing,” Mueller said. “But we still have some concerns.”
Mueller said one reason the beach was open was so officials could prepare for crowd control over Memorial Day weekend. He said social distancing, parking and other issues the rest of the month will determine the plan for Memorial Day.
“We’re really hoping the next couple of weeks go well and that we can put a system in place that will allow the park to be utilized on Memorial Day,” Mueller said. “If we can’t safely do that we plan to close the park.”
He said the grilling areas are closed and will likely remain closed over the holiday. But he said the town is considering putting up the volleyball nets since two-on-two matches are allowed. Abbott’s orders April 27 limited outdoor sports to no more than four people.
Mueller said the sports fields will remain closed until the fall leagues begin. He said leagues aren’t allowed by the governor’s order anyway.
Mueller said the splash pad and playgrounds remain closed.
The dog parks at Union Park and McCord Park opened last weekend with crowd restrictions.
Special events
Mueller said Brew and Que won’t take place in June as originally scheduled because of crowd concerns and availability issues with breweries. He said the town is looking into having the event in the fall.
He said it’s unclear if the Summer Concert Series, hosted by the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce, will take place as scheduled.
July Jubilee is expected to have two fireworks shows – its current location and one near Little Elm High School – to increase viewing options. But Mueller said the crowd will be controlled like it will be on Memorial Day.
Administration
Mueller said Town Hall will remain closed until at least June. All services are provided virtually on the phone. Public meetings will continue through May.
The Public Safety building remains closed to the public until at least June. The municipal court is moving to a virtual format.
