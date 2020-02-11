Do you have an outstanding citation or a warrant out for your arrest?
Little Elm’s police department and municipal court are trying to make it easier to get those taken care of.
As part of the annual Warrant Resolution Program, which runs throughout the month of February, those with unpaid citations or warrants are encouraged to go to the municipal court and speak to a judge to get them resolved.
In addition, the court will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 29, a Saturday, to provide another option for people to address the citations and warrants.
“Our officers are always working warrants and encouraging defendants to come in, and they will continue to do this before and after Feb. 29,” said Jessica Stephens, Little Elm court administrator. “Feb. 29 is simply a special opportunity where the court will be open to allow defendants to come in and resolve their cases by talking to the judge without missing work and without fear of being arrested.”
Stephens said the program helped clear 134 warrants last year. This year there are approximately 3,800 Class C warrants on file, according to the town.
Defendants can view warrants and outstanding citations at littleelm.org/municipalcourt.
Anyone who has a warrant or has questions about their options can call 972-731-1453 or go to the Little Elm Municipal Court, which is located in the Public Safety Building at 88 W. Eldorado Parkway.
Stephens said the town has participated in the statewide Warrant Roundup for years but recently changed the name for its own program to Warrant Resolution Program to avoid a possible negative connotation.
“We do not want to ‘round people up,’” she said. “The ultimate goal is to encourage defendants to come in to the court to resolve their cases without being arrested.”
