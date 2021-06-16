The town of Little Elm will soon have another tool to help with emergency response.
The Town Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of a mobile command center from Farber Specialty Vehicles in the amount of $599,853.
According to the town, the 38-foot-long vehicle will provide an extension of the town’s public safety building in the field. It will be used for special events, emergency management operations, active fire scenes, and extended police investigations, the town stated. The command vehicle is equipped with a generator to power emergency area lighting, a camera system for crowd monitoring, and enough room to facilitate operations during public safety events.
“I think if there were a city that could utilize a command vehicle it’s the town of Little Elm,” Assistant Town Manager Joe Florentino said. “And really not only for emergency but … for special events and the crowds that they draw. When we have an event in a park we create a separate city. We have a separate police, fire and EMS force, and of course we have great coordination with all of our departments.”
Florentino said the town has borrowed command vehicles from other entities, including Denton County, for various events.
Florentino said the vehicle will be custom built, and it will take approximately eight months to complete. He said Assistant Chief Jeremy Wilson played a major role in the design of the vehicle.
Town Manager Matt Mueller said the vehicle was originally part of the town’s supplemental budget a year ago, but it ended up getting removed after the property value certification took longer than expected.
“Our partnership with Denton County in our dispatch process, we’ve had some cost savings there so (that’s) one of the primary reasons we were able to reallocate some funding,” Mueller said. “They haven’t yet done the hiring for that. We had fully funded that for all year, so we had about six months or so of savings in the staffing for that dispatch center. So we were able to move that back, and we knew this was a priority for the council anyway since it had gone through the budget process last year.”
