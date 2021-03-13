A Little Elm resident is thankful for the quick actions of some local first responders.
Nicholas McGowan, who lives near Little Elm High School, said his son had wandered off from the family’s home around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
McGowan said in a frantic he called 911 and told the dispatcher he couldn’t find his son.
Within minutes firefighters and police officers who were nearby arrived and helped with the search.
It wasn’t long before the first responders found the child.
“They took my son to the park and let him play until I got there,” McGowan said.
He said his son, who is 5, is autistic and non-verbal.
“He’s not aware of how to keep himself safe,” McGowan said. “But this group of gentlemen found him and cared for him until I got there to make sure he was comfortable. The most meaningful thing to me was to see them treat my son the way he deserves to be treated.”
The policemen who helped in the search were Sgt. Cory Dye and Officer Billy Talley. The fire crew that assisted is captained by Scott Lyons.
