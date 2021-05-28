The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $21.6 million in competitive local park grants to help fund projects that will create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities like nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields at 38 community parks state-wide.
Among the municipalities expected to receive a non-urban outdoor grant is Little Elm, which will receive $750,000. The town will apply it to renovations at Cottonwood Park.
Based on a master plan for Cottonwood Park that was approved in 2019 the park is divided into five sections, which includes Lakefront Park on the southern end of the property.
Town officials have said amenities planned for Lakefront Park include trails, multiple pavilions, accessible playgrounds, and interpretative and permanent signage. It will also include open lawn areas and parking.
The Lakefront Park portion of the project is expected to cost $4.4 million. The design of the park is expected to take place this fiscal year while the construction should take place in 2021-22.
“Cottonwood Park is a critical component of the town of Little Elm's park system,” Mayor David Hillock said previously. “While in recent history, this park has been mostly known as the home to Cottonwood Creek Marina and the Cottonwood ball fields, there are an additional 125 acres of undeveloped land with lake views that are unmatched in the North DFW area.”
Once complete Cottonwood Park is also expected to include a lighthouse lookout, performance pavilions, kayak cove, boardwalk and more.
