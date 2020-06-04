The town of Little Elm won’t be relaxing its guidelines on fireworks anytime soon.
Not that it was a serious consideration anyway.
During the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Councilman Nick Musteen said he had asked for a discussion on the matter to make sure that a restriction is still the way the town wants to go, especially with a new fire chief in the town.
Tuesday Police Chief Rodney Harrison discussed some of the impacts that changing the ordinance and allowing the use of fireworks in the town would have.
For one thing, Harrison said, it would bring residents in the town for the wrong reasons.
“No other communities in our region allow people to pop fireworks because it’s against their code of ordinances, and it’s against their fire code,” Harrison said. “So that opens us up to the possibility of additional folks being in our community for that sole purpose.”
Harrison said based on fireworks being restricted in past years, allowing fireworks would increase the workload of his officers on Independence Day even more.
“(Fireworks complaints) added 35 to 40 percent of our call volume, which is one of our busiest days of the year, that being the Fourth of July,” Harrison said. “I anticipate that will be one of the days when we will have to have a lot of face-to-face conversations in the neighborhoods explaining if they’re legal or not legal and why people are allowed to do so.”
Mayor David Hillock said the use of fireworks is problematic enough as it is.
“The proliferation of fireworks across cities, across the country right now, tends to show that people don’t really care what the ordinances are,” Hillock said. “We’re going to have problems with it anyway. I don’t know that it’s something we need to add from a perspective of complexity right now.”
Musteen said if nothing else the discussion helps spread the word that fireworks won’t be allowed.
“We’ve increased the awareness so that when this goes public that we’re not going to make any changes so people will know don’t do it,” Musteen said.
