Little Elm High School graduate Tamia Thompson organized a peaceful protest at the Little Elm Independent School District Athletic Center on Friday afternoon.
After a prayer and nine minutes of silence to honor George Floyd, the protest consisted of a standing rally and an opportunity for participants to share experiences that they have had with police officers, opinions they have about current affairs surrounding police brutality and poems they have written about social justice.
“I just graduated, and after the killing of George Floyd, my friends and I wanted to contribute in some way beyond signing petitions and donating,” Tamia said. “We came up with the idea to have our own protest. We were at first wary because of all that we’ve seen happening on the news, rioting. We wanted to have something peaceful. On top of that, a lot of us are 17, not 18, so we still have to have our parents’ permission and work with their schedules to have them here with us.”
Tamia’s protest was supported by the Little Elm Police Department, which handed out water to protesters and kept an eye on the rally to ensure the safety of the protesters.
Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison helped Thompson secure the Little Elm ISD Athletics Complex after being notified of the protest by Mayor David Hillock.
“Tamia emailed our mayor to let him know that she wanted to have a protest rally and voter registration, so I made contact with her to offer our services and see if there was anything we could do to help her facilitate what she wanted to do,” Harrison said. “We asked her if we could set up a tent to pass out water and mainly make sure nobody interrupted her rally. Currently there have been other cities that have had a lot of turmoil, but we’ve been proactive in facilitating these discussions, and that’s why we’re here.”
Tamia’s mother, Monique Thompson, was the first to speak, encouraging protesters to put their right fist in the air to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.
“This small community, this tiny community is coming together because this 17-year-old reached out to one person, Councilmember Curtis Cornelius and said, ‘I want to know what to do,’ and she followed all the right protocols,” Thompson said. “That’s why we’re here.”
Nearly 100 protesters showed up to Tamia’s rally to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
“It’s unreal for sure,” Tamia said. “I was honestly only expecting about 40 people to show up. I wasn’t expecting a turnout like this. To have a turnout like this and to have it go so well is unreal. I haven’t done this before, but I was pleasantly surprised.”
Protestors also came from nearby cities to support Tamia’s protest and spoke on the importance of voting, such as Prosper resident Shanna Csikortos.
“I come out to these to support,” Csikortos said. “The youths organize these events, and I just want to give them my support. I definitely recommend everyone to go out and vote, but it’s not enough to just be a Republican or a Democrat. It’s not enough to just represent a party. You have to know their policies and agenda, then make a strategic decision. It’s not enough to just vote. You have to know what you’re voting for.”
The last speaker was Cornelius, who encouraged graduates and younger protesters to get involved in their community, to make the change that they want to see.
Tamia plans to hold another protest in partnership with Friendship Baptist Church in the Colony.
