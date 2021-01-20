The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved its academic calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
The board approved Option A, which received 58 percent of the votes from the 2,803 people who responded to a community survey that ran Jan. 7-14.
Highlights of Option A include Aug. 18, which is a Wednesday, as the first day of school and May 19 as the last day of school.
Other key dates include Dec. 20-31 as winter break and March 7-11 as spring break.
The teacher back to school professional learning will take place Aug. 2-17. The January professional learning will take place Jan. 3-4, with the second semester beginning Jan. 5.
Bad weather make-up days are scheduled for Feb. 21 and April 18.
Trustee Dan Blackwood asked if there is a need for bad weather days anymore since districts have shown they can operate remotely as they have during the pandemic.
Mika said public schools in Texas are statutorily required to have two bad weather days.
“We don’t know what next year is going to bring,” she said. “We don’t know if we’re still going to be in the middle of a pandemic and have virtual learning. Only five districts in Texas are legally allowed to conduct virtual learning. We’re just under waivers this year to have it. So we have prepared for those two bad weather days, plus. We have about two-and-a-half days in reserve in minutes.”
Mika added that there is also uncertainty what changes, if any, the Texas Legislature would make regarding remote learning.
Trustee DeLeon English asked about having a mental health day for teachers, adding that some districts provide that.
Mika said a mental health day would be considered a holiday, meaning the district would have to start school earlier or have a later end date.
