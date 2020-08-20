The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved an employee compensation package that includes an increase in salary ranges, stipends and a supplemental pay boost for the 2020-21 school year.
The increase in the salary scale is for teachers, nurses and librarians for all scales from new employees to those with 25-plus years of experience.
The teacher pay scale for zero years of experience, for example, goes from $52,000 to $54,000.
“That’s important for us as we look at recruiting to make sure we get the very best talent into LEISD so that our students have the best teachers in front of them so they can learn and achieve,” said Asheley Brown, executive director of human resource services. “When we look at our competitors, our neighboring districts around us, we have seen some increases.”
The approval also increases the salary of anyone who is below that scale.
The cost for the step increase is expected to be $1.1 million.
In addition, the district is moving forward with a one-time retention stipend of 3 percent for those who have been employed with the district as of July 1. That will cost the district $1.4 million.
Trustee Melissa Myers voted against the compensation package, citing concerns over the unpredictable financial situation with the pandemic going on now and the upcoming Texas Legislature in 2021.
“It makes me nervous … revenue can fluctuate,” Myers said. “People can lose their homes, or there are foreclosures or property tax that we’re not collecting on. So to do this in a year when all this turmoil is coming on just gives me some pause.”
Grant Anderson, associate superintendent and chief financial officer, said he is comfortable with the expenditure.
“I’m comfortable knowing that Little Elm ISD is financially sound,” Anderson said. “And I went over at the budget workshop why we’re financially sound, and that’s because historically we’ve been able to fund ongoing costs with non-major revenue. Plus we have a fund balance that has stayed solid at 40 percent. And we have a surplus above our non-major revenue each year.”
Anderson said several districts in the area thousands of dollars more for their teachers, and he pointed to the $500,000 surplus in the 2020-21 budget.
“This screams to me that now’s the time to adjust it and manage the budget into the future,” Anderson said. “And it’s extremely manageable because we’re financially sound. We do have contingencies in our budget, and they’re not going away.”
