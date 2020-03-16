Little Elm ISD, along with hundreds of other districts, is experiencing an unprecedented decision to extend the closure of schools after spring break in an effort to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. Most districts are figuring out how to deliver instruction online even though students are not physically in the buildings. That is the case for Little Elm ISD. The district’s student enrollment is just over 8,000 with five elementary campuses, one K-8 campus, one middle school, and one comprehensive high school.
Originally, the district was planning to bring teachers and support staff back after spring break. Teachers and supporting staff were told to report back to work on March 23, which was a planned staff development day in the academic calendar. The focus was to train teachers for remote learning in the event the district had to remain closed for a longer period of time.
“We believe it is best to keep all of our staff at home that entire week,” announced the district in an internal email to staff.
Daniel Gallagher, Little Elm ISD superintendent, said curriculum leaders have been working diligently to formulate a plan on how and what online lessons to deliver to K-12 students. Once the plan is finalized, instructional staff will receive more information on what they can expect.
“There are so many moving pieces to an extended closure. Obviously the instructional piece, but also thinking about all of our employees,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher called an emergency board meeting Sunday evening and recommended to the Board of Trustees to approve a resolution that would allow the district’s more than 850 employees to be paid while the schools are closed. The resolution was approved.
“We cannot let our hardest working employees suffer because of something that is out of their control,” Gallagher said. “This will allow us to ensure all of our employees receive a paycheck to take care of their families.”
Little Elm ISD also announced it will also be providing free curbside meals at four district campuses at the entrances of the cafeterias:
- Oak Point Elementary: 401 Shahan Prairie Road, Oak Point
- Chavez Elementary: 2600 Hart Road, Little Elm
- Hackberry Elementary: 7200 Snug Harbor Circle, Frisco
- Lakeside Middle School: 400 Lobo Lane, Little Elm
Beginning March 23, lunch and pre-packaged breakfast, will be available for all Little Elm ISD students Monday through Friday between noon to 1 p.m. while the district remains closed. The district requires students be present in the vehicle or at the walk-up service in order to receive a meal.
The district has set up a webpage for COVID-19 updates: littleelmisd.net/safelobo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.