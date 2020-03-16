Little Elm ISD, along with hundreds of other districts, is experiencing an unprecedented decision to extend the closure of schools after spring break in an effort to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. Most districts are figuring out how to deliver instruction online even though students are not physically in the buildings. That is the case for Little Elm ISD. The district’s student enrollment is just over 8,000 with five elementary campuses, one K-8 campus, one middle school, and one comprehensive high school.  

Originally, the district was planning to bring teachers and support staff back after spring break. Teachers and supporting staff were told to report back to work on March 23, which was a planned staff development day in the academic calendar. The focus was to train teachers for remote learning in the event the district had to remain closed for a longer period of time.

“We believe it is best to keep all of our staff at home that entire week,” announced the district in an internal email to staff.   

Daniel Gallagher, Little Elm ISD superintendent, said curriculum leaders have been working diligently to formulate a plan on how and what online lessons to deliver to K-12 students. Once the plan is finalized, instructional staff will receive more information on what they can expect.

“There are so many moving pieces to an extended closure. Obviously the instructional piece, but also thinking about all of our employees,” Gallagher said. 

Gallagher called an emergency board meeting Sunday evening and recommended to the Board of Trustees to approve a resolution that would allow the district’s more than 850 employees to be paid while the schools are closed. The resolution was approved.

“We cannot let our hardest working employees suffer because of something that is out of their control,” Gallagher said. “This will allow us to ensure all of our employees receive a paycheck to take care of their families.”

 Little Elm ISD also announced it will also be providing free curbside meals at four district campuses at the entrances of the cafeterias:

  • Oak Point Elementary: 401 Shahan Prairie Road, Oak Point
  • Chavez Elementary: 2600 Hart Road, Little Elm
  • Hackberry Elementary: 7200 Snug Harbor Circle, Frisco
  • Lakeside Middle School: 400 Lobo Lane, Little Elm

Beginning March 23, lunch and pre-packaged breakfast, will be available for all Little Elm ISD students Monday through Friday between noon to 1 p.m. while the district remains closed. The district requires students be present in the vehicle or at the walk-up service in order to receive a meal.

The district has set up a webpage for COVID-19 updates: littleelmisd.net/safelobo.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments