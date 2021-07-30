Little Elm ISD has rewarded Superintendent Daniel Gallagher with a new contract.
At its last meeting the LEISD Board of Trustees renewed a five-year contract for Gallagher. This essentially gives Gallagher a one-year extension as the board approved a five-year contract last year as well.
The new contract went into effect July 19 and runs through July 18, 2026.
“As a board we’ve been impressed with the way he’s dealt with different situations,” said Board President David Montemayor. “Every district has dealt with difficult issues, such as the coronavirus, the freeze (in February) and social issues. We’re pleased with how he has dealt with all of those. He and his leadership team have talked us through these issues that have come up and have dealt with them with the right policies.”
Montemayor said LEISD chose to offer a five-year contract, whereas many districts offer their superintendents three-year contracts.
“We went to five-year contracts about two years ago to show the additional support and dedication we have for Superintendent Gallagher,” Montemayor said.
In addition to the contract Gallagher is set to receive a 3-percent pay increase.
Gallagher has been LEISD’s superintendent since 2017. He took over for Lowell Strike, who retired. Previously he had been the district’s assistant superintendent for educational services. He served as director for elementary services in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD before coming to LEISD. He has also been an elementary school principal.
“We definitely want to make sure we keep him around for a while,” Montemayor said.
