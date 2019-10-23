financial
lev dolgachov

For the fourth consecutive year, Little Elm ISD earned a superior “A” letter grade from the state for its financial accountability rating. The District has earned top rating for the last 13 years.

The state's school financial accountability rating system, known as the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST), was created to ensure that Texas public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and that they improve those practices.

The FIRST rating is calculated using 15 financial indicators, such as administrative cost expenditures; the accuracy of a district or charter’s financial information submitted to TEA; and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor.

Little Elm ISD passed on all 15 indicators. Ratings for the 2018-19 are based on annual reports provided to TEA for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Read more about FIRST on the TEA website.

