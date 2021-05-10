The Little Elm ISD Education Foundation held its annual fundraising gala, Boots & Bling, on May 1 at the Prestonwood Polo Club in Oak Point.
This year’s event was held in conjunction with Polo on the Lawn to celebrate Kentucky Derby Day. The evening included a catered dinner, drinks, photo opportunities with the horses and members of the polo team, a silent auction, a live stream of the Kentucky Derby, a champagne toast and more.
The Boots & Bling Gala and Silent Auction is the Education Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser. Like many non-profit organizations have experienced in the past year, fundraising has proven to be a challenge.
The event had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, so this year’s event was even more important for continuing the mission to enhance the learning experience for LEISD students and teachers.
The Education Foundation raised approximately $30,000 at the gala. Proceeds are used to provide teacher grants and student scholarships, along with various events the Education Foundation hosts for educators throughout the year. This past year, the Education Foundation awarded over $24000 in Innovative Teaching Grants to LEISD teachers and presented over $12000 in scholarships to the LEHS Class of 2021.
“The Board of Directors has been very focused on continuing our support of LEISD teachers and students this year. We knew that additional support for them was more important than ever due to the pandemic, and we were so pleased to be able to provide these grants and scholarships,” said Cathy Capps-Warren, president of the LEISDEF Board of Directors.
Tax-deductible donations for the Little Elm ISD Education Foundation can be made payable to LEISDEF and mailed to LEISD Education Foundation at PO Box 136, Little Elm, TX, 75068, or an online donation can be made at littleelmisd.net/foundation.
The LEISD Education Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, partners with the community to provide resources that enrich teaching, inspire learning, and maximize innovative opportunities for the students of Little Elm ISD through teaching grants and student scholarships. In the past four years, the Education Foundation has funded over $125,000 in teaching grants and $20,500 in student scholarships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.