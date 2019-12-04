Little Elm ISD is weighing its options for what its academic calendar will look like for the 2020-21 school year.
The District Education Improvement Committee (DEIC) on Monday examined two calendar choices – Options A and C – to be presented to the LEISD Board of Trustees on Dec. 16.
Option A and Option C are similar except Option A has back-to-back professional learning days on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, a Monday and a Tuesday. Option C splits them up to Oct. 9 and Oct. 12, a Friday and a Monday.
Last month Cyndy Mika, assistant superintendent for curriculum and learning services, told the board that during the process Little Elm High School principal Renee Pentecost asked why the two October dates were on Monday and Tuesday, as presented on Option A, instead of Friday and Monday.
“She said it was very difficult for the students to be out Monday and Tuesday and then Wednesday is National PSAT Day,” Mika said. “So in essence they’re out three days of school in a week, which makes it very difficult academically but also for our athletes to prepare.”
The DEIC agreed and recommended Option C to go before the board.
Other key dates for Option C include Aug. 12 as the first day of school, Thanksgiving break Nov. 23-27, winter break Dec. 21 through Jan. 1 (students return Jan. 6 because of two professional learning days), spring break March 8-12 and the last day of school May 20.
Option B was not examined by the DEIC since Option A was an overwhelming favorite by the community between the two. In an online survey 81 percent out of the 1,673 who responded supported Option A, Mika said.
