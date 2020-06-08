Little Elm ISD is making sure the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't prevent the district from helping students who may need it the most.
The district is moving forward with plans to provide at-home learning options this summer to the more than 2,000 students that are coded “at risk.”
At its last meeting the Board of Trustees approved the purchase of the Texas At Home Summer Learning Packets.
Cyndy Mika, assistant superintendent for curriculum and learning, said the packets will be mailed to the approximate 2,200 students in kindergarten through eighth grade who are in that category.
“We're proposing that we have these packets sent to all of our at-risk students so that parents can utilize them this summer if they choose to to help their students to mitigate any learning gaps that may have been caused by this spring shutdown,” Mika said.
Officials said the packets are an alternative to online learning, which can have its limitations, including internet access.
“When students are not in our buildings with our teachers there's always that potential that they don't participate at the level that we want them to participate,” Superintendent Daniel Gallagher said. “But we felt that if we did not offer this it would not be providing the opportunities that our kids really do deserve.”
Mika said it will cost approximately $80,000 to send the packets to all of those students. She said LEISD has extra money from its state compensatory funds this year since that money is typically used for things like tutoring and STAAR testing preparation.
“We weren't able to provide packets during the spring shutdown,” Mika said. “This would at least get packets into the hands of parents who wanted to work with their students over the summer.”
Gallagher said the district is restricted on where it can spend that money, adding that it can't be rolled over into the general fund.
“We felt like this was an area that would be beneficial to our kids, especially considering what we're calling the COVID slide. It's an opportunity to provide some enrichment,” Gallagher said.
Mika said among the 2,200 packets to be sent out, 220 will be delivered to last year's pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students who were in bilingual or English as a second language (ESL) programs.
Districts are required to offer summer opportunities to students who were in those programs, though they are not required to participate.
LEISD will hire certified bilingual and ESL teachers for those two grade levels to support the students at a ratio no greater than 18 to 1.
Mika said the approximate start date for bilingual/ESL is June 15, but she said that depends on when all of the students receive their packets.
To complete the required 120 hours there will be 15 days of learning at eight hours each day.
Mika said the extra-duty pay for the teachers is projected to be a maximum of $54,000, which will come from the district's at-risk funds.
The packets will include instruction in reading and math.
“We use the week prior to look at the packets the state has provided and come up with a schedule and the exact activities within that packet the students will be completing,” Mika said.
She said the ESL and bilingual teachers will be available through phone call or Zoom meetings for students who need extra support. Activities such as read aloud and show-and-tell will be available on Zoom as well.
