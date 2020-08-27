Little Elm ISD has received a temporary certificate of occupancy for Strike and Walker middle schools, meaning the campuses will be open Monday.
Superintendent Daniel Gallagher announced Monday that the schools would not be open in time for the first day of school, which took place Tuesday. As a result, middle school students spent this week learning remotely.
In a video to parents, Gallagher said the decision had to do with the construction of Strike and Walker middle schools not being complete to be safe for students and staff.
“This decision is foremost for the safety of our students and staff,” Gallagher said. “The reason for this decision is we were unable to receive our certificate of occupancy because of incomplete instruction that would have made the building safe.”
Gallagher said the temporary certificate of occupancy allows district officials to spend this week inspecting the campuses.
“I’m so thankful we had a smooth beginning to the first day of school, and I know it put a tremendous amount of stress on our parents, students and teachers,” Gallagher said. “But what I know is we are stronger together. I’m blown away and extremely proud of our teachers who made the switch with short notice to get kids connected for the first day of school.”
Gallagher said the quick switch was a good test run in case the COVID-19 pandemic causes future closures.
“Switching to a remote learning platform in a matter of minutes could quite possibly happen,” Gallagher said. “I believe that because of this we will only get better and be ready for anything that comes our way. That’s what makes us stronger together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.