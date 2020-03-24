Little Elm ISD
Courtesy of LEISD

Like many governing bodies across North Texas, Little Elm ISD is moving its Board of Trustees election, which was set for May 2, to Nov. 3.

Monday's vote by the board comes as concerns over the COVID-19 spread continue to increase.

There was just one contested race in this year's LEISD election. Incumbent LeAnna Harding will face Monique Thompson in Place 1.

Health and government officials have encouraged the public to practice social distancing – maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from other people. The things that go into having an election, such as campaigning and voting, would make social distancing difficult.

On March 18 Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation suspending certain provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow all political subdivisions using the May 2 uniform election date to postpone the election to Nov. 3.

Denton County has indicated it won't have elections in the spring. Little Elm ISD officials said since the town partners with the county to host elections, it would cost Little Elm $150,000 to have it on its own.

With the move to a November election, the candidate filing period will not be re-opened. All applications for a ballot by mail (ABBMs) for voters who are voting by mail due to being older than 65 or having a disability will still be valid for the November election. Those that were submitted for being out of the county would not be valid.

The voter registration deadline will move to Oct. 5, and the deadline to submit an ABBM is Oct. 23. Early voting will run Oct. 19-30.

