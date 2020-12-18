Little Elm ISD is closer to getting an indoor practice facility that will keep students warm and help make access more equitable.
Monday the LEISD Board of Trustees approved a $19.5 million budget for an indoor practice facility, which will be located north of the high school’s tennis courts and east of the baseball and softball fields. Also included in the budget is a two-story locker room/weight room addition.
District officials said the enclosed 60,000-square-foot facility will primarily serve the outdoor sports and the band while the indoor programs will still have their existing facilities.
Rick Martin, the district’s executive director of construction, said the practice facility will feature a 70-yard turf field and batting cages. He said it will have dropdown nets that can be used for baseball, softball and golf.
Superintendent Daniel Gallagher said while it may look like a football facility, that’s only part of the expected use.
“It won’t be a football facility, even though you have the lines painted,” Gallagher said. “It will truly be a multipurpose facility that other groups and organizations can use.”
Ross Roberts, deputy superintendent, said the practice facility will be large enough to accommodate multiple groups at once and have them separated.
“The facilities that we’ve gone to look at over the years, I’ve seen where home plates for baseball and softball have been sown in to the turf,” Roberts said. “I’ve seen nets where you can divide whole sections of the facility so you can have a girls softball team going on in one corner and a boys baseball team going on in one corner. And you can have soccer as well. So they’re very efficient with the number of people you can run through there and everything you can get done.”
Just to the south of the practice facility will be a 40,452-square-foot weight room/locker room building.
This will give LEISD a second weight room, which they said will also help with equity when it comes to weight room access.
“I want the coaches to have some say into that because I know there’s already a conflict in getting the girls into the weight room, and boys as well,” said Trustee Melissa Myers. “And some get the short end of the stick at times.”
The new weight room will also allow for flexibility with existing facilities.
Martin said part of the existing weight room will remain in place for the indoor sports. He said part of it will also be used for the adjacent welding classroom to move into so that the welding shop can expand.
Martin said the civil plans have been submitted to the town for review.
“Once we get their blessing on the civils it will allow us to submit the building plans,” Martin said. “So we’ll be proceeding with the permitting once we can get it pulled.”
Officials said they expect the project to get started right after the first of the year with a target completion date of October.
