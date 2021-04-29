Little Elm ISD on Thursday announced its Lobo Members of the Year.
Recipients are: District Elementary Teacher of the Year, Elizabeth Davila Hastings, Lakeview Elementary; District Secondary Teacher of the Year, Jeani Gonzalez, Strike MS; District Professional of the Year, Toni Nelson, LEHS; District Lobo Team Member of the Year, Laura Jaworski, Childcare; District Paraprofessional of the Year, Julia Espinoza, LEHS.
