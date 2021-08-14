Little Elm ISD begins the school year Wednesday with various COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including the encouragement, but not requirement, of face masks for students, staff and visitors.
LEISD followed the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott when he stated in GA-36 that various entities, including school districts, cannot require the use of face masks.
Over the past week several school districts across the state chose to require face masks despite Abbott’s orders, including Dallas ISD and Austin ISD. Then on Wednesday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an order that required face masks in many public places, including schools. Most DISD schools implemented a face mask requirement as a result.
But no such order has been issued by Denton County. Friday the county issued a press release to clear up confusion that has arisen after the city of Denton, not Denton County, issued a health and safety policy that includes face masks in schools, public buildings, etc.
Parents took to social media to voice their opinions on the matter in LEISD.
Some supported the policy to make masks optional.
“Let the individual parents choose if they want to mask,” one resident said on Facebook.
Another disagreed, saying, “Those who oppose masks, please know that the rest of us don’t love masks. We just recognize that they’re effective in mitigating transmission during a time when our health systems can’t handle the additional burden of sick kids in need of hospitalization.”
Friday LEISD updated some of its policies. Parents are temporarily not allowed to eat in or visit the cafeterias during breakfast and lunch. Visitors are still allowed with an appointment.
The district also announced Friday it will maintain a dashboard of active COVID-19 cases and will be updated daily on school days.
Wednesday the district announced it will provide a desk shield for a student who requests one, and those can be used by that student at all times.
The district announced it will e-mist a classroom the evening it’s made known that a positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed in a classroom. The district stated hand sanitizer will continue to be available. It also said the district’s new HVAC units include plasma air needlepoint bipolar ionization capabilities for improved air quality.
Also Wednesday the district announced it will not conduct contact tracing for positive COVID-19 cases on campus. Lab-confirmed cases will be quarantined, and the district will contact Denton County Public Health once a confirmed case is made known.
LEISD encourages staff and parents to screen themselves and their children each day before coming to campus.
