Thursday, the Little Elm ISD administration team will be presenting a proposed new calendar to the school board during a Special School Board Meeting.
The district staff is asking to delay the start of school from Wednesday, Aug. 12 to Tuesday, Aug. 25. Major holidays, such as Thanksgiving, Winter Break, and Spring Break would remain the same.
“The change in the start date gives us more time to prepare as we face the ever-changing challenges related to COVID-19 and its impact state-wide,” the district stated.
The last day of school would be May 20, which is before Memorial Day.
Upon Board approval the district stated it will post the calendar on our website, social media sites and GoLobo News Flash.
