Little Elm ISD plans to apply for several federal program funding that total $11.9 million.
Tuesday, Ashley Glover, director of assessment and federal programs, updated the LEISD Board of Trustees on the district’s plan to apply for seven grants to be used for a variety of educational purposes.
Among the available grants are the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which is for Title I, II, III and IV students, the Strengthening Career and Technical Education (SCTE) for the 21st Century Act and Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA).
Other grants include CARES Act (ESSER I), Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) (ESSER II), American Rescue Plan (ESSER III) and ESSER Supplemental.
“We have four ESSER opportunities before us, and that’s brand new in response to the current events in our lives,” Glover said.
Broken down the grant entitlements are as follows: ESSA ($870,994); SCTE ($45,147); IDEA ($1.2 million); ESSER I ($478,151); ESSER II ($2 million); ESSER III ($4.4 million); ESSER Supplemental ($2.9 million).
Glover said as part of the process the district solicited input from the community on how the district should pursue the grants.
“That’s something that was really important to us, to find out how people felt things had gone,” Glover said, “how we can best meet the needs of our students with this new funding."
She said people provided detailed input on which grants would be more impactful
"I was very proud of our community because on ESSER III we got 542 responses," she said. "That was incredible. People really gave us their feedback."
Glover said the ESSA, CTE/Perkins, IDEA and ESSER I grants must be used by the fall of 2022.
She said the district has until the fall of 2023 to use the ESSER II, ESSER III and ESSER Supplemental grants.
"We have an opportunity to plan on how to make that the most impactful," Glover said.
