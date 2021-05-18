Little Elm ISD announced Monday it will be loosening some of its COVID-19 protocols after this school year.
Among those is removing the requirement for students and staff members to wear face masks, though Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday that prohibits most entities, including school districts, from requiring face masks anyway. His executive order goes into effect June 4.
The LEISD Board of Trustees voted to remove its face mask requirement effective May 21 so that they wouldn’t be required for graduation.
Cyndy Mika, assistant superintendent of curriculum and learning, said the district will still let face masks be optional for those who wish to wear them. She said the district will work to make students comfortable regardless of what decision they make.
“If you do choose to go this route our staff will work to ensure that no student is treated differently based on their choice to wear a face covering or not,” Mika said. “We don’t want anything to be said to them negatively whether they choose to wear a face covering or not.”
In other changes, the district will be removing the online COVID-19 dashboard beginning May 24. Parents and staff will still be required to report positive cases to the campus administration.
Mika said parents will be notified when a positive case occurs in their student’s class or UIL group, which includes summer camps.
Mika said when possible social distancing will continue to be maintained.
She said visitors will be allowed to return to district campuses per standard visiting rules.
Mika said staff will not conduct close contact reviews. She said quarantines will only be required for those who test positive for COVID-19.
Mika said the health and safety of the students and the staff remains a top priority.
“These protocols, although they’re changing now, are subject to change again if anything changes with the Texas Education Agency or the governor,” Mika said. “We also want to reserve the right, should cases increase in Little Elm ISD, that we may revisit these protocols any time as we feel needed.”
Mika said the dividers in the classroom will also be removed, a decision Superintendent Daniel Gallagher said generated a lot of positive feedback from parents on social media.
Mika said this was a good time for these changes to be made, pointing to the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the district, state and country, as well as the availability of vaccine for children ages 12 and older.
“We did feel that it was time with the changing circumstances that we make the move before heading into the summer months to change our protocols,” Mika said.
In addition, LEISD will host a vaccine clinic for students ages 12 and older and their parents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26 at Chavez Elementary.
“We wanted to be a hub for that vaccine clinic for any parent that wished to get their children and themselves vaccinated without having to travel to the (Texas Motor) Speedway to do so,” Mika said.
