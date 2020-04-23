Little Elm ISD is holding out hope that graduation ceremonies and prom are still possible this year, even if they don’t take place at the traditional time of year.
The district has announced plans to hold a virtual graduation ceremony this spring and possibly a face-to-face graduation ceremony in the summer.
Through a video message, Elizabeth Priddy, principal at Little Elm High School, discussed the plans with students and parents. Priddy said the first step is a virtual graduation.
“With graduation, we want to make sure we certify our graduates as close to May 21 as possible,” Priddy said.
With this effort, every senior will be invited to walk the stage, be photographed and be recorded on a schedule to be determined.
Students who are planned to give speeches will do so while being recorded as well.
All of the footage will be combined and will be aired on May 21.
“This will allow you and your family to celebrate and watch your graduation as you would as close as possible in the real setting,” Priddy said. “You would also be able to invite your family members who could not be with you right now to also participate in that celebration.”
Priddy said the district realizes this is not the same as a traditional graduation, so a face-to-face graduation ceremony is set for July 25, pending social distancing guidelines. Priddy said if that can’t happen, Sept. 26, the weekend of Little Elm High School’s homecoming, is an alternate date.
Priddy said the district is also hopeful it can have a prom the week of July 20. The school’s prom had previously been rescheduled for May 18.
Priddy said these ideas are contingent on social distancing guidelines that are in place at that time.
“Seniors, we miss you,” Priddy said. “This is not how we envisioned your senior years to end. We know this is a very, very difficult day for everyone. But we are thinking of you and are looking forward to seeing you in however we can in the coming weeks to coordinate our virtual graduation ceremony and hopefully in late July when we can be together to celebrate prom and graduation face to face.”
