Little Elm ISD on Wednesday announced a partnership with Stephen F. Austin State University that leaders from both entities hope will make it easier for students to get into college.
With the partnership, which was announced in front of several high school juniors and seniors, LEISD becomes the first district in North Texas and the sixth district in Texas to be part of SFA’s Distinguished High School Program.
Texas has nearly 3,000 high schools and to be chosen is an honor,” said LEISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher.
As part of the program, LEISD seniors in the top 30 percent of their class will receive automatic admission into SFA.
Students in the top 10 percent of their class can receive $5,000 per year in scholarships for four years for a total of $20,000. Students in the top 11-25 percent of their class with a GPA of 3.0 or higher can receive $3,000 a year in scholarships for four years for a total of $12,000.
Students will have their application fee waived when applying to SFA and will have access to various scholarship opportunities.
“The affordability of college can be a financial stress,” said Scott Gordon, president of SFA. “We’re putting these scholarships in place to help students with access to higher education.”
Gallagher said the program goes hand in hand with the mission of the district.
“We’re focused on getting the students career, college and life ready,” Gallagher said. “When you partner with a university like Stephen F. Austin in a program like this it speaks volumes on what we’re focused on and on the opportunities they can provide.”
Little Elm High School senior Morgan Miller said she is in the top 11 percent of her class and will be taking advantage of the partnership with a $3,000 per year scholarship.
“For my parents it’s really helpful,” Miller said. “They’re big on graduating with no college debt. This will alleviate the debt.”
Gordon said programs like this have helped SFA lower student debt. He said over the last 18 months the average student debt at SFA has decreased by 31 percent.
He said these programs also help with student retention. From the first year to the second year of enrollment he said SFA’s retention rate has increased by 7 percent.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure the students get the courses they want when they need them,” Gordon said.
Students from the Distinguished High School Program who apply as first-time freshmen at applytexas.org should submit official SAT/ACT scores and high school transcripts to the SFA Office of Admissions.
For more information go to sfasu.edu.
