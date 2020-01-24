Little Elm HS DECA

Twenty-nine students from Little Elm ISD advanced to the DECA state competition.

More than 1,800 students representing all the high schools in Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties competed at the District 7 DECA career development conference at the Irving Convention Center. Twenty-nine students from Little Elm High School’s DECA club will be advancing to the state competition in February.

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. At competition, students complete a written component and an interactive component, which are judged by industry professionals.

The state competition will be held Feb. 20-22 in Fort Worth with more than 4,800 students and advisers in attendance.

Little Elm High School DECA advisers are Rodger Hutley, Kale Stubblefield, Hollie Henry, and Eboni Hammond. Texas DECA is the largest DECA association in the world consisting of more than 15,000 members across the state.

The state qualifiers are:

State-bound DECA students

Andrew Mendoza           Business Law & Ethics Team 1

April Ajaifia                         Apparel and Accessories Marketing

Beau Westenhoefer       Financial Services Team 1

Christian Elskamp             Buying & Merchandising Team 2

Cole McCluskey                                Marketing Communications

Daniel Castro                     Quick Serve Restaurant

Darby Honea                      Buying and Merchandising Team 3

Gabi Necastro                   Career Development Project Team 1

GinoDe Luna                      Business Law and Ethics Team 2

Giovanni Castro                                Business Law and Ethics Team 2

Gold Iro                                Retail Merchandising

Hongjun He        Quick Serve Restaurant

Ian Vishinsky      Principles of Marketing

Janessa Sumpon              Career Development Project Team 1

Julia Herrera                       Buying and Merchandising Team 3

Kevin Sumpon                   Principles of Finance

Lucas Roper                        Automotive Services Marketing

Luis Rodriguez                   Financial Services Team 1

Miguel Maldonado          Restaurant Management

Morgan Miller                   Sales Project Team 1

Natalya Granado              Career Development Project Team 2

Noel Henry                         Principles of Business Administration

Samantha Doyle               Buying & Merchandising Team 2

Sarah Jones                        Sales Project Team 1

Trent Ho                              Quick Serve Restaurant

Tyler DePonte                   Business Law & Ethics Team 1

Victoria Herrera                                Career Development Project Team 2

Max Geiser                         Project Management Community Service

Alaishya Golden                               Project Management Community Service

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments