More than 1,800 students representing all the high schools in Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties competed at the District 7 DECA career development conference at the Irving Convention Center. Twenty-nine students from Little Elm High School’s DECA club will be advancing to the state competition in February.
DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. At competition, students complete a written component and an interactive component, which are judged by industry professionals.
The state competition will be held Feb. 20-22 in Fort Worth with more than 4,800 students and advisers in attendance.
Little Elm High School DECA advisers are Rodger Hutley, Kale Stubblefield, Hollie Henry, and Eboni Hammond. Texas DECA is the largest DECA association in the world consisting of more than 15,000 members across the state.
The state qualifiers are:
State-bound DECA students
Andrew Mendoza Business Law & Ethics Team 1
April Ajaifia Apparel and Accessories Marketing
Beau Westenhoefer Financial Services Team 1
Christian Elskamp Buying & Merchandising Team 2
Cole McCluskey Marketing Communications
Daniel Castro Quick Serve Restaurant
Darby Honea Buying and Merchandising Team 3
Gabi Necastro Career Development Project Team 1
GinoDe Luna Business Law and Ethics Team 2
Giovanni Castro Business Law and Ethics Team 2
Gold Iro Retail Merchandising
Hongjun He Quick Serve Restaurant
Ian Vishinsky Principles of Marketing
Janessa Sumpon Career Development Project Team 1
Julia Herrera Buying and Merchandising Team 3
Kevin Sumpon Principles of Finance
Lucas Roper Automotive Services Marketing
Luis Rodriguez Financial Services Team 1
Miguel Maldonado Restaurant Management
Morgan Miller Sales Project Team 1
Natalya Granado Career Development Project Team 2
Noel Henry Principles of Business Administration
Samantha Doyle Buying & Merchandising Team 2
Sarah Jones Sales Project Team 1
Trent Ho Quick Serve Restaurant
Tyler DePonte Business Law & Ethics Team 1
Victoria Herrera Career Development Project Team 2
Max Geiser Project Management Community Service
Alaishya Golden Project Management Community Service
