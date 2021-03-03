Little Elm ISD announced Wednesday that it will continue to require face masks for the rest of the school year.
This comes in the wake of a Tuesday announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott stating that Executive Order GA-34, which goes into effect March 10, will rescind a statewide requirement for face coverings, in addition to allowing business to open at 100% capacity.
Abbott announced the mandate’s ending on Tuesday while addressing the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.
"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said, according to a press release. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”
In counties that are not in an area with high COVID-19 hospitalizations, individuals are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth wherever it is not feasible to maintain a social distance of six feet from someone not in the same household. However, nobody can be required by any jurisdiction to wear or mandate the wearing of a face covering, the order states.
Wednesday, LEISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher said the district’s face mask requirement won’t change.
“Our main focus throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has always been to keep the health and safety of the students, staff, and families as our number one priority,” Gallagher said. “We will not waiver from that promise.”
Gallagher said all of the safety protocols will remain in place, including social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, frequent hand washing and virus missing of high-use areas, contact tracing, reporting of active COVID-19 cases, quarantine protocol, limiting outside visitors, daily screening of employees and screening visitors.
“We strongly believe our COVID-19 protocols have helped us slow down the spread of the virus in our schools and reduce the number of students and staff we have had to quarantine,” Gallagher said.
To access the district’s COVID-19 resources, visit: littleelmisd.net/SAFElobos.
At the town level, Little Elm is reviewing its operational plan and potential changes, said spokeswoman Erin Mudie.
