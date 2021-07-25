The town of Little Elm recently presented a proclamation to a local resident to help raise awareness about a rare disease.
Angellisa Cooks, 26, was born with a bone condition called Blount’s disease, which is a developmental disorder characterized by an abnormal growth plate in the upper part of the tibia. It causes pain and can lead to deformity and arthritis. Cooks said approximately 2,000 children and adults have the disease.
“Children from the ages of 2 years old to 18 have anywhere from two to 30 surgeries just to correct it,” Cooks said. “Sometimes it’s not corrected, sometimes it is and it’s still not curable. It brings on other skeletal and bone diseases. I have three other conditions due to my Blount’s.”
Cooks, who became an advocate for raising awareness about the disease in 2018, said there is no cure. Blount’s disease affects less than 1 percent of the population, according to the National Institute of Health.
Because of the disease’s rarity, patients can have trouble finding a medical expert who is familiar with Blount’s disease, as well as research and treatment.
Mayor Curtis Cornelious presented her with the proclamation, which recognizes June 15, 2021 as Rare Blount's Disease Day – the proclamation was originally scheduled to be presented last month. He said the Cooks family moved to Little Elm about a year and a half ago and began asking around on social media how to get a proclamation to raise awareness.
“When this was placed on the agenda I did some research myself,” Cornelious said after the meeting. “I had never heard of this.”
Cornelious said Cooks and her family have asked about having an awareness day in the town for Blount’s disease.
“We’ll do what we can to help spread the word,” Cornelious said.
