A man was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant after firing at Little Elm police officers.
The incident occurred on Spoonbill Drive in Paloma Creek South.
According to Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison, police responded to a home after receiving multiple calls early Wednesday morning about noise coming from a house.
Harrison said officers went to the scene twice on the disturbance call, the first around 4 a.m., and the second time around 6 a.m.
“As soon as officers got on the street the subject fired a rifle at officers,” Harrison said.
The man has been identified as Dwayne Smith of Little Elm.
Harrison said no officers were hit by bullets, though one of the rounds hit a patrol car. He said another round hit a resident’s vehicle on the street, and another one hit a vehicle on another street.
“We are very thankful that no officers were injured by this intentional action of this subject,” Harrison said. “This was a very dangerous situation he put our officers in.”
Harrison said in total the man fired between five and 10 rounds. After that, Harrison said, the man went inside the house officers had responded to.
Harrison said the SWAT team was called to the scene. One by one, people left the house – two women, a teen and children, followed by the suspect and finally another woman.
Harrison said police believe the suspect lived at the house.
Residents who live on and near Spoonbill were asked to stay in their homes during the standoff. Police sent an update on social media at 8:39 a.m. that the scene had been stabilized but asked residents to remain in their homes.
At 10:01 a.m. police issued another update informing residents a suspect had been arrested, with the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Spoonbill between Phoebe Drive and Wood Duck Drive remaining a shelter in place area.
At 12:26 p.m. the suspect was booked into Little Elm Jail, and the shelter in place order was lifted. Bail was set at $500,000 on each charge.
Harrison said one woman in the home may face charges on narcotics and tampering with evidence related to the rifle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.